12 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday; 3,637 test positive

Nepal reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,764.

The country also reported 3,637 new cases in the past 24 hours including 1,432 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 959,775 confirmed with PCR tests and 132,113 with antigen tests. Similarly, 7,555 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 69,291.

A total of 6,499 PCR tests and 5,083 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,247,149 PCR and 978,792 antigen tests across the country until now.