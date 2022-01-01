SC moved against making vaccination card mandatory for public services

The Supreme Court (SC) has been moved against the decision making vaccination cards mandatory for public services.

Advocates including Sallu Tiwari registered the petition against the decision on Tuesday pointing that many in the country have not been offered a chance to get COVID-19 vaccine and the rule deprives them of public services, according to SC Spokesperson Baburam Dahal.

The petition demands revocation of the decision pointing that it violates the rights granted by the Constitution and laws, and stresses that it should not be implemented when the government has not provided vaccines to all the people.

The Home Ministry two weeks back had made carrying vaccination card mandatory for those going to public places across the country effective from January 21.

Those travelling by air are also required to produce vaccination card while passengers are asked to submit proof of vaccination while booking air tickets online.

The three district administration offices in the Kathmandu Valley after the ministry's decision made carrying vaccination card, or producing its photo, mandatory for public services.