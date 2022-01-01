The odd-even system imposed on vehicles inside the Kathmandu Valley has been removed from public transportation vehicles.

Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley have removed the system effective from Friday midnight. The system, however, will remain for private vehicles, according to Kathmandu CDO Govinda Prasad Rijal.

"It has been removed from public transportation vehicles but will remain in place for private vehicles and taxis," he added. "The infection rate is also falling now. We have taken the decision as the citizens had some complaints about it."

He revealed that other restrictions apart from the odd-even system will remain.

The meeting of COVID-19 Crisis Management Co-ordination Center (CCMCC) held earlier on Friday also recommended to remove the odd-even system. The CDOs have taken the decision accordingly.

The system was broadly slammed pointing that it has reduced the number of public transporation vehicles plying on the road thereby increasing crowd in those vehicles.