Valley CDOs to review odd-even system

Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley will review the odd-even system they have imosed on vehicles inside the Valley.

Kathmandu CDO Govinda Prasad Rijal said that the CDOs will meet on Friday to review the decision.

The deicison has been broadly slammed pointing that it has reduced the number of public transporation vehicles plying on the road thereby increasing crowd in those vehicles.

"There have been mixed responses to that. Some say it has increased crowds while others say that it has reduced unnecessary movement. We are also monitoring," Rijal stated.

Lalitpur CDO Ghanashyam Upadhyay, meanwhile, said another instruction will be issued by Friday. "The odd-even system is being reviewed. We will hold meeting today or tomorrow. Let's see what conclusion we reach," he said. "We have not talked solidly. We will make additional review seeing the state of today and tomorrow."