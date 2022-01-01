Population of Lipu Lekh, Limpiyadhura included in Census 2021

Nepal has also included population of Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura in the Census 2021.

The population of 29,192,480 that the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) published as preliminary results of the Census 2021 on Wednesday also includes the people living in Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura encroached by India.

Counting in the encroached territory has been done through indirect method even though surveyors could not reach the spot, according to the CBS. The actual popolation of the encroached territory will be revealed in the final stage.

The country had last counted people living there in Census 1961 but had not been able to do so since then after the Indian Army established a base there.

Nepal published a new map in 2020 including the encroached territory of Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura. The first census after that has also included population from the area.