Nepal's population 29.19M, growth rate lowest in 8 decades

Nepal's population has grown at the lowest rate in eight decades.

The Central Bureau of Statistics publishing preliminary results of the Census 2021 has put the country's population at 29,192,480. This is almost 2.7 million higher than that of Census 2011.

The growth rate, in this way, is 0.93 percent which is the lowest since 1941.

Nepal's population has increased in every decade since 1941 and this is the first time that the growth rate is below one percent.

The preliminary results show that there are around 600,000 more women in the country with the female population of 14,901,169 and male population of 14,291,311.