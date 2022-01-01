10,703 test positive, 3 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day as the country reported 10,703 new cases on Friday.

The new cases include 1,888 found with antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 896,584 confirmed with PCR tests and 110,007 with antigen tests. Similarly, 766 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has rocketed to 65,374.

A total of 18,618 PCR tests and 4,474 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,093,823 PCR and 912,297 antigen tests across the country until now.

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 11,635.