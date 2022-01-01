Record 12,338 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal set record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day as the country reported 12,338 new cases on Thursday.

The new cases include 2,286 found with antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 887,769 confirmed with PCR tests and 108,119 with antigen tests. Similarly, 649 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has rocketed to 57,328.

A total of 21,007 PCR tests and 6,490 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,075,205 PCR and 907,823 antigen tests across the country until now.

Nepal reported 4 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 11,632.