Record 11,352 test positive, 4 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal set record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day as the country reported 11,352 new cases on Wednesday.

The new cases include 1,850 found with antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 877,717 confirmed with PCR tests and 105,833 with antigen tests. Similarly, 613 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has rocketed to 47,929.

A total of 18,078 PCR tests and 5,331 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,054,198 PCR and 901,333 antigen tests across the country until now.

Nepal reported 4 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 11,628.