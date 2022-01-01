Vaccination card mandatory at public places across Nepal from Friday

The government has made carrying vaccination card mandatory for those going to public places across the country effective from Friday.

The COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC) formed by the government to coordinate the fight against pandemic had also recommended to the government to enforce the rule stringently.

A meeting at the Home Ministry on Tuesday has decided to implement the decision stringently from Friday. The government also plans to allow opening of schools from January 30 to February 3 to allow vaccination of kids.

Those travelling by air should produce vaccination card while passengers should also submit proof of vaccination while booking air tickets online.

The meeting has also decided to instruct the bodies concerned to stop issue of national identity card and e-passport apart from those in emergency need, according to Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand's secretariat.

It has also decided to make arrangements for vaccination of commoners at Nepal Police and APF hospitals.