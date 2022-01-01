10,258 test positive, one COVID-19 death reported Tuesday

Daily COVID-19 cases crossed 10,000 as Nepal reported 10,258 new cases on Tuesday.

The new cases include 1,528 found with antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 868,215 confirmed with PCR tests and 103,983 with antigen tests. Similarly, 562 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged to 39,044.

A total of 17,872 PCR tests and 4,956 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,036,120 PCR and 896,002 antigen tests across the country until now.

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death in the past 24 hours and the total death toll has reached 11,624.