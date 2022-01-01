Government aims to fully vaccinate everyone above 16 years by mid-April

The government plans to fully vaccinate all Nepalis above 16 years by the end of 2078 BS in mid-April.

"All persons above 16 years will be fully inoculated through vaccination centers or mobile vaccination centers by the end of Chaitra 2078," the order issued by the government to control and prevent Omicron infection states.

Nepal has provided at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 52.1 percent of the population and fully vaccinated 39.9 percent people, according to the Health Ministry.

Almost 45 million doses of vaccines have arrived in Nepal until now and around 28 million of those shots have got into the arms.