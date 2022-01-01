60 TUTH health professionals catch COVID

Sixty health personnel at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj have been infected with coronavirus.

The infected persons include doctors, residents, nurses and other staffers, according to TUTH Director Dr Dinesh Kafle. All the staffers with COVID, apart from one who has been admitted at the hospital, are currently in home isolation.

Dr Kafle stated that service delivery has been affected with health personnel starting to catch COVID. "We held discussion even today about how to assign duty in the vacant places," he added.

He revealed that suspicious patients arriving at the hospital are currently kept on hold and are sent to non-COVID wards only after testing negative.

The government is planning to start booster dose to those working at the frontline from the next week feeling that frontliners including health professionals are under greater risk.