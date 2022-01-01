Half of Nepalis get one dose of COVID vaccine, 37.3% fully vaccinated

Nepal has provided at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to half of the population and fully vaccinated 37.3 percent people.

A total of 15,249,129 persons, which is 50.2 percent of the total population, have received at least one dose in Nepal, according to the Health Ministry. Similarly, 11,336,538 persons (37.3%) have been fully vaccinated.

The government had targeted those above 18 years before starting the vaccination campaign. The targeted population included 19,922,164 persons, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics. It has given at least one dose to 15,180,688 (76.5%) of them.

Similarly, 11,335,711 (56.9%) of those above 18 years have been fully vaccinated.

A total of 39,203,927 doses of vaccines have arrived in Nepal, according to the ministry.