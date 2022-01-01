Mask mandate in Kathmandu Valley, proof of vaccination for public services from Jan 21

The administration has announced restrictions in the Kathmandu Valley effective from Tuesday midnight to control the surging infection.

The three district administration offices in the Valley issuing notice on Tuesday has made use of face mask mandatory while going outside the house and also asked people to follow safety protocols including physical distancing, regularly washing hands among others.

It has also urged to not organize political, administrative and social programs in a way that crowds are gathered at public places. Essential programs can be organized with permission of the local administration though.

It has also urged everyone to not organize programs gathering more than 25 persons as per the recommendation of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC) formed by the government to coordinate the fight against pandemic.

It has also made proof of vaccination while availing services in public bodies mandatory from January 21. Even producing a photograph of the vaccination card on the mobile phone would suffice.