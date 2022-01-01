Winter vacation in schools recommended until Jan 29 due to pandemic

The COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Center (CCMCC) formed by the government to coordinate the fight against pandemic has recommended winter vacation until January 29 to control the surging infection.

CCMCC Spokesperson Sunita Nepal said the CCMCC meeting on Sunday has recommended to the government to give winter vacation across the country for students up to the secondary level until Janaury 29.

"There is winter vacation in many schools now. We have recommended to extend that until January 29. We have asked to follow safety protocols in colleges if they are holding programs including examinations," Nepal said.

Minister for State at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Umesh Shrestha, who previously oversaw the Health Ministry in absence of a health minister, was also present during the meeting.

The meeting made 13 different recommendations, according to CCMCC Chief Ram Prasad Thapaliya.

The meeting has also recommended the Home Ministry to require people to produce proof of vaccination while going to cinema halls, parks and other public spaces from next Monday.

It has similarly urged political parties to not organize big gatherings and different organizations to not organize programs with big crowds. It has recommended the Home Ministry to allow prior-scheduled programs only with permission of the local administration.

It has also urged everyone to not organize programs gathering more than 25 persons.