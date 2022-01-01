None of 24 cases of Omicron serious

None of the 24 persons recently infected by Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 virus in Nepal is serious.

The Health Ministry issuing a statement on Friday said 24 cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Nepal while carrying out gene sequencing of 1,143 positive cases in the past 23 days taking the total number of confirmed cases of Omicron in Nepal to 27. But it did not reveal about the status of the infected persons.

But Joint Spokesperson with the minstry Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari told Setopati that all 24 are in contact with health professionals and in isolation but no one is suffering from complexities.

He revealed that the infected persons are exhibiting simple flu-like symptoms, body pain, headache and fever. A few are facing some respiratory problems but there are no complexities. "Most of the infected are not facing any problem. They have tested positive while opting for test having come from abroad," Dr Adhikari added.

He did not reveal where the infected persons have come from. The ministry also had not reveal the country the earlier persons infected with Omicron had come from. He, however, revealed that the newly infected persons also include those who have not come from abroad. "The infected persons have arrived from different countries. But a few of them are also those who have not come from abroad."

Daiy caseload has started to rise even in Nepal in the past few days with cases in neighboring India skyrocketing apparently fueled by the new variant.

The newest variant was discovered in November by scientists in South Africa and Botswana, and it’s now been found in most of the countries across the globe.

Much remains unknown about the new variant but preliminary studies have showed it is definitely more contagious and can thwart the vaccine. But it may not be more virulent than previous variants with death toll and hospitalization not rising proportionately with the rise in cases in many countries.