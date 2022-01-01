24 more Omicron cases detected in Nepal

Twenty-four more cases of Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 virus have been detected in Nepal.

The Health Ministry issuing a statement on Friday has said 24 cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Nepal while carrying out gene sequencing of 1,143 positive cases in the past 23 days.

The ministry has stated that all the hospitals have been isnrtucted to remain prepared for the threats posed by the Omicron variant.

Daiy caseload has started to rise even in Nepal in the past few days with cases in neighboring India skyrocketing apparently fueled by the new variant.

The newest variant was discovered in November by scientists in South Africa and Botswana, and it’s now been found in most of the countries across the globe.

Much remains unknown about the new variant but preliminary studies have showed it is definitely more contagious and can thwart the vaccine. But it may not be more virulent than previous variants with death toll and hospitalization not rising proportionately with the rise in cases in many countries.