1 COVID-19 death reported Sunday, 254 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Sunday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,554.

The country also reported 254 new cases in the past 24 hours including 12 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 824,222. Similarly, 234 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 5,890.

A total of 6,268 PCR tests and 2,414 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,714,778 PCR and 760,505 antigen tests across the country until now.