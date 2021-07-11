No COVID-19 death reported Friday, 246 test positive

Nepal did not report any COVID-19 death on Friday even as the new Omicron variant sends panic across the world. The total death toll remains at 11,535.

The country also reported 246 new cases in the past 24 hours including 23 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 822,172. Similarly, 347 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 6,921.

A total of 6,400 PCR tests and 1,436 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,649,390 PCR and 737,950 antigen tests across the country until now.