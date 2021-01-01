12 killed in Salyan bus accident

Twelve persons have died in a bus accident in Salyan on Sunday.

The passenger bus (Na 2 Kha 2552) going to Tulasipur of Dang from Duldhara Pokhara of Salyan skidded off the road and fell some 200 meters at Kharkhola of Kapurkot Rural Municipality Sunday morning killing 12 including two kids, according to DSP with Salyan Police Govinda Thapa.

The bus was carrying around 30 passengers most of whom were returning after celebrating Tihar festival. Seven injured persons have been referred to different hospitals in Banke while a few have been airlifted to Kathmandu.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known but it is estimated that it occurred due to poor road conditions and overspeeding.

The bus driver is still out of contact.