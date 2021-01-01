13 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 673 test positive

Nepal reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,361.

The country also reported 673 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 809,729. Similarly, 501 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has increased to 10,360.

A total of 8,284 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,376,796 across the country until now.