11 Afghans arrested from Sinamangal

Eleven Afghan nationals have been arrested from Sinamangal, Kathmandu on charge of illegally entering Nepal.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested three women and eight men from a hotel in Sinamangal, according to SP Shyam Kumar Mahato. The arrested persons include five from a single family and the remaining from separate families. They had arrived from India via Sunauli border point.

"They claim they arrived only a few days back. But locals say they have been staying there for 25-30 days. We are verifying that," SP Mahato added.

The CIB is currently questioning the arrested persons.

Many Afghans left the country in fear after the Taliban came back to power at the end of August. They are also suspected to have fled fearing the Taliban regime.