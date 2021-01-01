Govt to provide Rs 200,000 to family of those killed in floods, landslides

The government has decided to provide relief packages for flood and landslide victims.

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday has decided to provide Rs 200,000 to the family for each victim killed in the floods and landslides, according to Government Spokesperson Gyanendra Karki. The family will receive Rs 100,000 for each additional death if there are multiple victims in the family.

The government has also decided to compensate those who have suffered losses of crops, houses and shops. The families will receive Rs 15,000 if there are up to five members in the family and Rs 20,000 if there are more than five members.

The meeting of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba earlier on Wednesday decided to provide relief packages for flood and landslide victims.

The meeting also decided to mobilize security persons for rescue operation and provide relief packages to the victims.