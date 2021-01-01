13 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 535 test positive

Nepal reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,318.

The country also reported 535 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 807,052. Similarly, 758 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 11,579.

A total of 7,022 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,343,640 across the country until now.