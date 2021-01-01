9 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 523 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,293.

The country also reported 523 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 805,560. Similarly, 937 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 11,874.

A total of 7,654 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,328,478 across the country until now.