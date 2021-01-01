Valley schools to open from September 17

Schools in the Kathmandu Valley will open from September 17.

A meeting of Chief District Officer (CDO) of Kathmandu Kali Parasad Parajuli and representatives from the local bodies in the Valley on Monday has taken decision to that regard. "The local bodies after discussion with the guardians and teachers can operate the schools from September 17 after evaluating the state of pandemic," CDO Parajuli said about the decision.

He added that the schools will have to follow the safety protocols while conducting in-person classes and there will be regular monitoring to ensure that the protocols are followed.

Pointing that a few schools have already started in-person teaching, he added that Monday's meeting has decided to operate classes in a uniform manner.

The local bodies are preparing to open schools after the District Administration Office last week issued notice in a way that schools can be reopened. The Monday's meeting was held as the notice stated that local bodies will have to coordinate with the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (DCCMC) to reopen schools.

The decision to resume in-person teaching has been taken despite health experts warning that it is too early to open schools and advising that decision on that should be taken only after Tihar festival.