11 taking selfies killed in lightning strike in India

Eleven persons have died and many feared injured in a lightning strike in front of the 12th century Amer Palace near Jaipur in India. The incident took place when people were taking selfies at a watch tower amid rain in the Rajasthan capital, NDTV reported.

According to reports, dozens of people had been present at the watch tower when the lightning struck. A number of them sustained injuries as they jumped off the watch tower in panic. Twenty-seven people are reported to have been on the watch tower and the fort wall when the incident happened.

Apart from the incident at Amer Palace, nine more casualties by lightning were reported from across the state on Sunday - One death each in Baran and Jhalawar, four deaths in Kota and three in Dholpur districts. Seven of those killed were children.