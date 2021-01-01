TU executive committee instructs for unconditional inclusion of four MBBS students including Ramji Ram in exams

The Tribhuvan University (TU) executive committee meeting has instructed for unconditional inclusion of four MBBS students of National Medical College, Birgunj including Ramji Ram in examinations.

"Decision has been taken to instruct the TU to unconditionally include students studying on scholarship in examinations without charging additional fee," Member Secretary of the Medical Education Commission Dilli Luitel, who attended the meeting, told Setopati. He added that the executive committee will write to the TU instructing it for inclusion of the students in examinations.

National Medical College is affiliated to the TU.

The four students including Ram had written to the Medical Education Commission and the Institute of Medicine (IOM) under the TU on June 21 about their problem.

The Medical Education Commission had instructed the Office of the Dean to allow Ram to sit the examination after he was prohibited by the medical college even last year.

The medical college has asked Ram, who studies in the fifth year, to pay Rs 598,050 in annual feesbefore filling the examination form even though he is studying there on a scholarship. He has also been asked to pay Rs 55,421 in hostel fee, Rs 21,039 in mess fee and Rs 9,800 in internet charge even though he has not used those services.

The medical college has similarly asked money from Pankaj Kumar Ram (fifth year), Rupesh Kumar Ram (fourth year) and Pramod Kumar Ram (third year) who are also studying on scholarship like Ramji.

Pankaj Kumar has been asked to pay Rs 598,050 in annual fee, Rs 15,834 in hostel fee, Rs 30,258 in mess fee and Rs 74,000 in internet charge.

Rupesh Kumar has been asked to pay Rs 248,050 in annual fee, Rs 342,593 in hostel fee and Rs 79,800 in internet charge.

Pramod Kumar has been asked to pay Rs 598,050 in annual fee, Rs 15,834 in hostel fee, Rs 30,258 in mess fee and Rs 74,000 in internet charge.

The deadline to fill examination form expires on July 6. The students sought help from the Medical Education Commission and the IOM as the deadline approaches near and the medical college refuses to allow them to appear in the examinations.

Promoter of National Medical College Basuruddin Ansari is a leader of CPN-UML and very close to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

He has been appointed member of the Medical Education Commission from among promoters of private medical colleges by Oli who chairs the commission.