Deceased's relatives thrashed doctors, nurses in impetuous passion: Probe committee

The probe committee formed by the Banke District Administration to investigate thrashing of doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj last Thursday has quietly made the report public saying the incident happened in passion.

The probe committee, led by Assistant Chief District officer (CDO) of Banke Shankar Bahadur Bista while recommending stringent action against the perpetrators also includes a point advising improvements in internal management of the hospital.

"The report does not show the incident is planned. It concludes that the relatives thrashed doctors and nurses in impetuous passion after the patient's death," CDO of Banke Shiva Ram Gelal said.

The 25-page report also recommends reform of the Health Act and filling vacancies in the hospital.

Member of provincial committee of ruling CPN-UML in Lumbini and family members had thrashed doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj May 27 night.

A group of persons led by UML leader Man Bahadur Rawat thrashed the doctors and nurses and vandalized the hospital after his elder brother Dilli Bahadur, 54, of Urahi in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City 11, Dang passed away at around eight in the evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Man Bahadur and the deceased person's sons Bharat and Lok Raj have been arrested for investigation. The police have lodged a case charging the three of attempt to murder.

Dr Dipak Gupta, Dr Chandra Prakash Sahu, Dr Sama Ansari, and nurses Ashwin Gurung, Sadikshya Gaire and Bandana Shrestha were injured in the attack. Fans, tables, chairs and window panes were also smashed.

The thrashing of doctors and nurses at the hospital was widely condemned with even President Bidya Devi Bhandari taking to the social media for condemnation while Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

Health professionals are surprised that the report has pointed at weaknesses of the hospital administration. "The probe committee formed to unearth facts has submitted the report in a way that further pains us health workers. If there is any conspiracy to save the perpetrators due to political allegiance, we will not accept that at any cost," a nurse at the hospital told Setopati.

Another health worker rued that the report has come in a way that can deflate the morale of frontline workers working round the clock to fight the pandemic.

Chairperson of the Nepal Nursing Association in Banke Laxmi KC, who was part of the probe committee, claimed that she protested for 15 minutes after the report mentioned the incident happened in passion but to no avail. "Others said that weapons should be used for the incident to be planned. We are not that aware about criminal legalese," KC added.