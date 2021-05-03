TUTH installs 20,000-liter liquid oxygen tank to end oxygen shortage

The Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has installed a 20,000-liter liquid oxygen tank to ensure that patients don't have to face oxygen scarcity.

"We need not bring oxygen from outside after the liquid tank comes into operation. We are bringing around 100 cylinders daily now. We will not need that after it comes into operation," TUTH Director Dr Dinesh Kafle told Setopati.

He added that technical works are going on and the tank will come into operation within two-three days.

Promoter Shankar Agrawal of Shankar Gas Industry, that is overseeing the installation, said that the tank will be filled with 16,000 liters of liquid oxygen by Wednesday at the latest.

There were talks about installing liquid oxygen tank at the hospital for a long time but it could not happen in lack of tankers to carry liquid oxygen and the red tape of procurement process.

The hospital had to triage oxygen during acute shortage of oxygen. Dr Kafle said that installation of the tank and the recent fall in pressure of patients would help the hospital end the oxygen problem. "The number of patients is also low now. While there were almost 400 patients earlier, there are just over 200 now," he revealed.

He added that just 10 of the 53 liquid oxygen cylinders brought from China have been used due to the falling number of patients.

The pressure of patients with moderate severity has fallen in recent times, according to hospitals, but there is no fall in the number of critical patients.