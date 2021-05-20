Rs 2.93B allocated for ICU beds, oxygen plants, ventilators in 35 public hospitals

The Health Ministry has allocated almost Rs 3 billion for intensive care unit (ICU) beds, ventilators and oxygen plants in 35 different public hospitals across the country.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam told Setopati that the ministry has allocated Rs 2.93 billion to upgrade the hospitals to fight the pandemic better. "A total of Rs 2.93 billion has been allocated for 360 ICU beds, 180 ventilators, 19 oxygen plants and 26 liquid oxygen tanks," he stated.

The BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) will receive the largest share of the pie at Rs 188 million while Ganga Lal, Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Bharatpur have been allocated the smallest at Rs 8 million each.