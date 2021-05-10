Journalist Koirala jailed for 5 years, ordered to pay Rs 1m in compensation in rape case

The Patan High Court has sentenced journalist Kedar Koirala for five years and three months and ordered to pay Rs 1 million in reparation in rape case.

A joint bench of Judges Achyut Bista and Navaraj Thapaliya on April 25 had found him guilty of raping a girl working at his home as domestic help.

The bench has announced the quantum of punishment on Monday jailing him for five years and three months and ordering him to pay Rs 1 million in compensation, according to Registrar with the court Gajendra Bahadur Singh.

The Kathmandu District Court had acquitted him in the case accusing him of raping the girl who he had kept at his home since 12 years. The then judge at the district court Tej Prasad Paudel, however, had ordered Koirala to pay Rs 1 million to the girl in reparation despite acquitting him.

The District Government Attorney office had appealed against the district court verdict with the Patan High Court after that.