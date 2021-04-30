India reports record 400K cases, 3,523 deaths recorded

India becomes the first country to report more than 400,000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day even as the infection tally crosses the 19 million mark.

The Hindustan Times citing the union Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare reports that India’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 19,164,969 with 401,993 fresh cases recorded on Saturday.

The active caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday, also surged by 98,482 and currently stands at 3,268,710. This accounts for 17.06% of the total confirmed cases in the country.

According to the ministry, 3,523 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 211,853. As many as 299,988 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far 15,684,406 people have recovered from the viral disease, the ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 81.84%, the data also showed.