Prohibitory orders in Kathmandu Valley from Thursday

Chief district officers (CDO) of the three districts in Kathmandu Valley have decided to issue prohibitory orders effective from Thursday to control the surging infections.

"The decision has yet to be formally made public but we have decided to issue prohibitory orders from April 29," one CDO told Setopati.

The CDO added that standards would be prepared about which sectors to be allowed to open and which to be closed but revealed that delivery of all non-essential services will be stopped, and private and public transportation vehicles will not be allowed to operate. Aviation service, however, will continue to operate.

There will also be restrictions on movement of people without essential works. The shops selling food grains, vegetables, milk and other materials for daily consumption will remain open while hotels will only be allowed to provide home delivery.

Government offices will be open while banks and financial institutions will open with half the human resources following safety protocols.

The COVID-19 Crisis Management Center had also advised to issue prohibitory orders from Thursday.