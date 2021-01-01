Staffers of UN and diplomatic missions, journos to be inoculated from Monday

The government has said staffers of the United Nations and diplomatic missions and journalists will be inoculated against COVID-19 from Monday.

Chief of the vaccination section under the Department of Health Services Dr Jhalak Sharma Gautam said preparations are on to inoculate almost 19,000 staffers of the United Nations and diplomatic missions and journalists.

Four hospitals have been designated for that purpose. Journalists can get the shots at the Civil Hospital, staffers of diplomatic missions at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), and staffers of the United Nations at the Patan Hospital.

A total of 148,857 persons were inoculated in the first stage of vaccination campaign that ended on Saturday. Health professionals, ambulance drivers, staffers deployed in management of corpses and sanitation workers received the vaccines in the first stage.

The government has prepared to inoculate staffers of the United Nations and diplomatic missions and journalists after end of the first stage.