Pathibhara forest fire enters Kanchanjungha Conservation Area

The forest fire of Pathibhara area in Taplejung has entered the Kanchanjungha Conservation Area (KCA). The fire has been raging for more than five days.

Employee at Pathibhara Area Development Committee Rajendra Mahat informed that the wildfire entered the Lukumpa community forest of KCA Tuesday morning. Although a helicopter was used to spray water to douse the fire Monday, it was not that effective, he said, adding that the water was too little to extinguish the fire. A helicopter belonging to the Simrik Air poured water above the fire yesterday but in vain. However, it saved the Pathibhara Temple, he added.

The Pathibhara Temple premises were protected from the wildfire with the help of Simrik Air helicopter, according to Executive Director at the Committee Man Mani Kafle. The structures on the premises were protected.

The office bearers of Tapethok Bihani forest consumers' committee and the people from Phaktanglung Rural Municipality-5 have reached the Lukumpa community forest in a bid to prevent the fire, according to conservation officer at KCA Ganesh Prasad Tiwari.

The fire has destroyed a large swathe of forests. It has also jeopardized the endangered animal, red panda.