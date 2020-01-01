Sapana Roka Magar of Myagdi, who has been involved in cremation of unclaimed bodies, has been included by the BBC in its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020.

The 18-year-old joins Sarah Gilbert—who heads the Oxford University research for Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Sanna Marin—who leads Finland's all-female coalition government, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh—who has starred in Hollywood blockbusters like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and US actress Jane Fonda in the list that has left one spot blank as a tribute, the BBC says, to countless women around the world who have made sacrifices to help others.

"After becoming homeless for three months, Sapana travelled to Kathmandu where she became involved in an organization that cremates unclaimed bodies," BBC says in its introduction about Magar. "The bodies of those who have died from Covid-19 are strictly managed by the Nepal Army. Sapana’s organization retrieves the abandoned bodies from the street or mortuaries and arranges for them to be taken to hospital for post-mortem examinations. If the body remains unclaimed for 35 days, the organization brings it to the crematorium and performs the Dagbatti rituals, which in Hindi culture are usually performed by the son of the deceased."