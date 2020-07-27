7 persons of Nepali origin killed in Hong Kong fire

A fire at a Nepali restaurant in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has killed at least seven people of Nepali origin including a nine-year-old boy.

Chairperson of NRNA, Hong Kong Tika Gurung (Radhika) also confirmed death of nine persons of Nepali origin.

The blaze occurred Sunday night at a restaurant run by patrons of Nepali origin in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon packed with old apartment blocks, shops and businesses.

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported that seven people aged 9 to 40 were killed in the blaze, which it said was the deadliest since a 2011 fire that killed nine people. The paper reported seven of those hospitalized were in critical condition.

Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was “deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.”