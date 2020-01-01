Former speaker Mahara's wife Sita dies of COVID-19 at Norvic

Former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara's wife Sita has passed away while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

Mahara's son Atom sold Setopati that she breathed her last at Norvic Hospital at 6:25 in the morning. She was on ventilator for 15 days.

She was suffering from myasthenia gravis, a chronic neuromuscular disease, for the past 10 years.

She was admitted at Gorkha Hospital in Dang on Thursday after minor health problems while she had gone to the ancestral home in Mewang, Rolpa during Dashin. She was brought to Kathmandu on a helicopter on Friday following respiratory problems after pneumonia. She tested positive for COVID-19 at Norvic.

She was born on July 28, 1961 and was married to Mahara in 1978. She is survived by Mahara and their two sons and two daughters.

She had participated in the Maoist rebellion along with her husband and sons and daughters after absconding when the police raided their home in Mewang during the night on August 13, 1997, according to the family.