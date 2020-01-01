NC lawmaker Bishwokarma regains consciousness, tests negative

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Min Bishwokarma's health is improving.

Doctors at Grande Hospital say Bishwokarma, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 17, is gradually improving from Tuesday.

He had remained in home isolation for a few days and was kept at the Bir Hospital for three days before being taken to Grande after his condition deteriorated. He was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Grande on October 28.

His lungs were not functioning properly due to pneumonia caused by the infection. He was put on ventilator on Saturday after his health deteriorated while at the ICU.

His associate Akash Upreti told Setopati that he has tested negative today. "He has regained consciousness as per the information given by the doctors a while ago," he stated.

Bishwokarma was unconscious for the past six days. Upreti added that doctors say his lungs have started to function better.