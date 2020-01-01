COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

The COVID-19 death toll in Nepal crossed 1,000 on Tuesday with 20 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, 3,114 persons tested positive in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 179,614. The total number of active cases has now reached 37,476.

Similarly, 3,142 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 141,134.

The government has conducted 11,166 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,480,978 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,004.