Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Surya Bahadur KC has passed away.

The House of Representatives (HoR) member, 63, breathed his last at his residence in Pokhara Monday night, according to the party president in Kaski Krishna KC. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension for a long time.

He was member of the First Constituent Assembly from RPP. He had quit RPP an joined NC three years back and was an invited central committee member.