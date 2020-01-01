Tatopani border point back in operation

The Tatopani border point with China, that was shut down since the first week of October, has come back into operation from Thursday.

"Container trucks with goods have started to arrive from today," Chief District Officer of Sindhupalchowk Umesh Kumar Dhakal told Setopati.

The Chinese side was refusing to operate the border point pointing that the COVID-19 pandemic is raging in Nepal. It has agreed to operate it after reaching understanding that safety protocols will be strictly followed and PCR reports of the workers involved in unloading goods will be submitted.

The goods brought from China will be kept for a few days after unloading before being loaded on the trucks to carry to Nepal, as per the understanding.

The border points with China at Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani, that had become irregular after landslides obstructed roads, had become operational on October 5 but were again shut down due to the Chinese apprehensions about the pandemic.