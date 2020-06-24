2,225 test positive, 13 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 2,225 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 155,233. The total number of active cases has now reached 46,057.

Similarly, 2,846 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 108,334.

The government has conducted 13,846 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,380,862 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 13 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 842.