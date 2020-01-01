Clean feed to be implemented from Friday

The government will implement clean feed from Friday allowing foreign television channels only if they don't have advertisements.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung on Thursday confirmed that clean feed has been implemented in Nepal. Briefing about the decisions taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday, he said that foreign channels in Nepal will have to broadcast without advertisements. He added that the foreign advertisements cannot even be dubbed in Nepali language.

The government has threatened that the foreign channels would be banned if they broadcast advertisements.

Indian Broadcasters Forum, and different television networks and cable operators of Nepal had requested the government to extend the deadline for preparations. But the government has said the date for implementation cannot be changed as it has already given one year for preparations.