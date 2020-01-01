Govt categorizes individuals eligible for free COVID-19 testing and treatment

The government, that on Sunday relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients, has classified individuals who are eligible for free testing and treatment.

The Health Emergency Operation Center under the Health Ministry has listed the categories of eligible persons.

The categories include impoverished people, incapacitated persons, helpless persons including helpless single women, people with severe disabilities, older adults (70 years and above), and those working on the front line including health professionals, sanitation workers, security persons and others.

Those eligible for free testing and treatment must submit relevant documents or make self-declaration before availing the free services. Free services will be provided even on recommendation of the social service unit of the hospital or the hospital itself if the necessary documents are not available.

The testing and treatment expenses, however, will be deducted from insurance claims if the person receiving free services is insured.