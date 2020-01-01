Govt to no longer bear expenses of testing and treating COVID-19 patients

The government has relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

The government will bear expenses of testing and treating only those working on the front line as per the decision taken by the Health Ministry on Sunday. The commoners will have to pay for their test and treatment in both private and public laboratories and hospitals.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam, however, assured that the government will continue to bear expenses of testing and treating the impoverished and those with disabilities.

The government was providing free testing and treatment of all citizens until now.

The ministry has also decided to deduct the expenses incurred on those working on the frontline including health professionals and staffers involved in sanitation from their insurance claims if they have been insured effective from Sunday.

Spokesperson Gautam added that remdesivir, the medicine used in treatment of COVID-19, will be sold by the pharmacies of hospitals listed with the ministry.