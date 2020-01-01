Face shield mandatory in public transport

The government has made face shield mandatory while using public transportation system.

"Passengers will now have to use face shield like face mask," Spokesperson with the Department of Transport Management Loknath Bhusal told Setopati. He added that the passengers not using face shield will not be allowed to travel and the passengers themselves will have to arrange face shield.

The department believes that using face shield over the face mask will further alleviate risk of infection. Passengers earlier were required to wear only face mask.

The department has appealed with the public to implement the new rule as soon as possible. It has already informed traffic police and other bodies concerned for implementation of the new rule.