Family will have to do funeral if COVID-19 patient dies in home isolation

The government has reformed the standards requiring the family to do last rites of any COVID-19 patient who dies during home isolation.

The Health Ministry has taken the decision to that regard in the second amendment of the working procedure about management of the body of those dying due to COVID-19. It has amended the working procedure citing difficulty in management of bodies due to rising death toll in recent times.

The new standard, however, requires the family to inform the police and local elected representatives if any infected person dies at home. Those participating in the funeral ceremony will have to adhere to safety protocols.

The District Covid-19 Crisis Management Center used to manage funeral of the infected persons until now.